Authorities identify New Bedford homicide victim

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed on Friday morning in New Bedford.

Officers responding to a shooting Margin Street between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. learned that a man, identified as Kevin Rocha, 25, of New Bedford, was fatally shot inside of a multi-family building, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Rocha has been shot multiple times, authorities said.

An autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office is expected in the coming days.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

