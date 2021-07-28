DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck in Dedham early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 1 just before midnight found the victim, 49-year-old Stephen P. Hogan of Nashua, New Hampshire, had been fatally struck by a Nissan Altima while crossing the street, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver spoke with officers at the scene before being transported to an area hospital as a precaution, the DA’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

