WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Tuesday afternoon as a 42-year-old man from Taunton.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m., according to police, and prompted authorities to temporarily close part of Route 1 while their investigation got underway.

In an update Wednesday, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office identified the man who died as Patrick Royster.

Citing preliminary information, the DA’s office said Royster appeared to have been walking on the northbound side of Route 1 near Thurston Street when he was hit.

The DA’s office said a second vehicle also hit Royster as he later laid in the roadway.

Wrentham police on Tuesday night said one of the vehicles involved in this incident was a snow plow.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.

Though the case remained under investigation, the Norfolk DA’s office said no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

