Authorities identify pedestrian struck, killed on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Interstate 93 in Braintree Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area prior to exit 5 about 8:45 p.m. found 43-year-old Craig J. Pizzano, of Mattapan, unresponsive in the roadway after he was hit by a Honda Accord, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office.

Pizzano, who was reportedly in the Braintree area visiting a friend, was taken to South Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Three women in the Honda Accord were taken to Milton Hospital.

The circumstances leading to the man being on the highway remain under investigation.

