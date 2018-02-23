FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person found dead in a burning mobile home in New Hampshire.

Firefighters say 44-year-old Arthur “Chip” Cardinal Jr. was found in the home in Farmington on Wednesday. His manner and cause of death were still being investigated. The cause of the fire also is under investigation.

Authorities say an off-duty firefighter arrived and tried to enter the home, but flames and heavy smoke pushed him back out.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)