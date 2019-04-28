Authorities identify Pittsfield turkey hunter shot, killed in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 44-year-old Pittsfield man who was killed in a hunting accident in Great Barrington on Saturday.

Police say they found Christopher Puntin in a wooded area on Monument Valley Road around noon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Puntin had been participating in a youth turkey hunt with two other adults and a child.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental.

