Authorities identify Providence boy who drowned in North Attleboro pond

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 16-year-old Providence boy who drowned at Whiting Pond in North Attleboro Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Lozada was at the pond with about a dozen friends and family members when witnesses saw him flailing his arms before going underwater, according to a press release issued Monday by a spokesman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

After his friends and family members desperately searched for him, Lozada’s body was located by Norton Fire Department rescue divers about 7 p.m.

Officials say he was found about 20 feet out from the shoreline in about 40 feet of water.

Foul play is not suspected.

