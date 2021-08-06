BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the passenger of a scooter who was killed in a crash near the Logan Express facility in Braintree on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Forbes Road just before 6:30 p.m. learned that a Toyota Camry and a Suzuki motor scooter had collided, according to the Braintree Police Department.

The driver of the scooter, a man in his 30s, was taken to South Shore Hospital. His passenger, 27-year-old Akashia Sade Cyprian, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conditions of both drivers have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

