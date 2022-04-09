DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was fatally shot by police after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a neighbor on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an individual with a shotgun who was approaching a home at 1 Driftwood Road in Derry around 2:15 p.m. learned 43-year-old Christopher Coppola had fired at a resident who lived in the home, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Coppola, a resident of 5 Driftwood Road, was subsequently shot by officers who responded to the scene. Formella noted that three officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

No law enforcement officials or neighborhood residents were injured.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

Formella said that responding officers did not have body cameras and that investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras recorded any portion of the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted Sunday morning to determine Coppola’s cause and manner of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

