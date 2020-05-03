Authorities identify suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting incident in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a suspect wounded in an officer-involved shooting incident in Braintree on Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of an armed man outside Logan Park at 5:30 p.m. opened fire and struck the suspect, Stephen Rizzo, 50, of Braintree, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Rizzo is recovering at the South Shore Hospital, District Attorney’s office said Sunday.

He is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge and multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, authorities said. He will be arraigned as soon as medically and logistically possible.

