Authorities identify trooper who remains hospitalized following shootout in Dalton, NH

DALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the state trooper that was shot during a traffic stop that turned deadly on Wednesday in Dalton, New Hampshire.

Matthew Merrill, who has worked in law enforcement for 11 years, remains hospitalized for gunshot wounds and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, the state attorney general’s office said.

Merrill stopped a vehicle on Bridge Hill Road at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, driven by Mark R. Clermont, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene after he and Merrill shot each other, the AG’s office said.

Clermont was found with a rifle and handgun at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide the next day, officials said.

Merrill was immediately hospitalized for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)