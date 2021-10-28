PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the New Hampshire state trooper who died after being struck by a tractor-trailer while working a detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who joined the state police in 2002, was working a paving project detail on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 3 around 12:30 a.m. when the tractor-trailer struck his state police cruiser, according to N.H. State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and Sherrill was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released. His name has not been released.

Sherrill began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Hooksett Police Department.

He joined the New Hampshire State Police on Dec. 13, 2002, and over the past 19 years, Noyes says Sherill held various assignments in Troop F, the attorney general’s task force, and Troop A.

Sherill rose through the ranks in Troop A and was last promoted to assistant troop commander this past August.

“Staff Sgt. Sherill was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate dedicated professional, and a true family man,” Noyes said.

Gov. Chris Sununu added, “He was an individual who nobly answered the call to service, and he was steadfast and devoted to the safety and well-being of all of his fellow Granite Staters.”

Sununu ordered all public buildings and grounds to fly flags at half staff effective immediately.

Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill of the New Hampshire State Police. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, I extend my deepest condolences to Staff Sergeant Sherrill’s family and friends, New Hampshire State Police, and all those who worked with and knew him. Staff Sergeant Sherrill was an incredible member of the law enforcement community and, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son and brother. This morning’s tragic events are a reminder that our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every time they go to work. Today of all days, I urge every Granite Stater to take a moment to reflect upon and appreciate the service and sacrifice that these men and women, and their families, provide to their communities and our State every day.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381 or email spheadquarters@dos.nh.gov.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)