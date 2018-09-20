Authorities identify victim hit, killed in Watertown and man accused of stabbing tow truck driver

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man accused of stabbing a tow truck driver following a fatal pedestrian crash in Watertown Wednesday, officials said.

Philip Horner, 38, will be arraigned in Waltham District Court Thursday on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the stabbing of a tow truck driver who hit and killed Benita Horner, 68, of Belmont, as she was crossing the street Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The victim of the stabbing, a 60-year-old man, remains hospitalized.

Officers responding to the intersection of Galen and Watertown streets about 11:20 a.m. found Horner in the road and the driver suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Philip Horner, who witnesses described as the woman’s son, retaliated for her death by attacking the driver and stabbing him at least five times, Ryan said.

A witness who saw the woman’s body come out from underneath the tires of the flatbed says the driver repeatedly screamed, “I didn’t see her!” as Philip Horner jumped on the truck and stabbed the driver.

