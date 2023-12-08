BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Connecticut woman as the person who died Friday morning in a shooting in Brockton.

Police first responded to the scene on Nason Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call for a report of a shooting, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Once on scene, the DA’s office said, officers found Stephanie Beatty of Norwich, Conn. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The DA’s office said Beatty was soon pronounced dead.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area overnight, as was a shattered window on the driver’s side of a vehicle.

While their investigation continued, Brockton police in a statement asked anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 508-941-0200.

The DA’s office in its update early Friday afternoon said authorities had sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Gelson Fernandes, 29, of Brockton on the charge of homicide in connection with the shooting.

Beatty and Fernandes, the DA’s office said, “were previously acquainted.”

The DA’s office described the investigation into the shooting as “active and ongoing” as of Friday afternoon.

