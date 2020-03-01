Authorities identify victim killed in Amesbury stabbing

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Saturday afternoon in Amesbury.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Chester Street around 4 p.m. located a male victim who was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a female victim who was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The female victim, identified as a 65-year-old woman, was pronounced dead Saturday night in Boston Medical Hospital, authorities said.

Her husband, a 65-year-old male, is recovering from his injuries, according to officials.

John Brittan, 27, of Amesbury, was arrested and is being charged with murder, authorities said.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Newburyport District Court.

