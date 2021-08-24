SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of an apparent homicide in Shirley.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency on Groton Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday found William Hatch, 69, of Shirley, dead inside the home, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Police Chief of Samuel Santiago.

An investigation revealed that Hatch had suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

