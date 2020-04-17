Authorities identify victim of deadly Cambridge stabbing

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in Cambridge.

Officers responding to a person stabbed in the area of Green Street and Sidney Place found the victim, Danilo Perez, 33, suffering from multiple stab wounds, District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said Friday.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

Perez had been found by a jogger when police responded to a reported altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

