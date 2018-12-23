Authorities identify victim of deadly Hillsborough, NH stabbing

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 51-year-old New London, New Hampshire man who was found stabbed to death in Hillsborough on Saturday.

Officers responding to a home on Old Henniker Road around 2:45 a.m. found the body of Brett Wilson, who had suffered numerous stab wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Investigators say they believe they have identified all of the parties involved in the incident and that there’s no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Det. Sgt. William Bright at 603-271- 3636.

