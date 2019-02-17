Authorities identify victim of deadly Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Spring Avenue found Jimmy Iem suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Iem was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lowell police.

