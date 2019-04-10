Authorities identify victim of deadly Lynn shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man who was shot and killed in Lynn early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 72 Williams Ave. about 12:12 a.m. found Anthony Betancourt, of Lynn, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Betancourt was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Lynn police.

