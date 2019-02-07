Authorities identify victim of deadly Lynn shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed in Lynn late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of 43 Elm St. just before 11 p.m. found Vannark Chourb lying in the street with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said. Chourb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor Ivan Anecio said he and his wife heard the gunfire.

“I’m sleeping downstairs with my wife and I hear three or four shots,” he recalled. “My wife says, ‘fireworks?’ and I say, ‘shots.'”

State police with the Essex District Attorney’s Office, along with Lynn police, are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

