Authorities identify victim of deadly Malden shooting

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Malden on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Bowdoin Apartments about 6:18 p.m. found Jeury Batista, of Salem, shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The incident remains under investigation.

