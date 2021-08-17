MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who investigators say was attacked and killed by his samurai sword-wielding roommate over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the Edgeworth area just after 10 p.m. on Sunday found 34-year-old Brian McDonald on the sidewalk in front of a residence suffering from extensive sharp force injuries to his body, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Roush, 43, of Malden, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in connection with McDonald’s death.

Roush was said to be arguing with the victim before attacking him. Sources said Roush was armed with a samurai sword.

The district attorney’s office noted that police recovered several swords from Roush’s bedroom.

Roush had previously served 11 years in prison on a charge of second-degree attempted murder after attacking an elderly man with a hammer, prosecutors said.

The incident remains under investigation.

