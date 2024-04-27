NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire officials in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a fire on Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at 26 Cross St. and found 43-year-old Randi Gagnon-Davis, of Nashua, dead. The cause of her death was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of her death was accidental.

Another person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

