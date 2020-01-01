Authorities identify victim of deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a taxi driver who was killed in a shooting in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responding to the scene of the fatal shooting on Summer Street around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday found 35-year-old Wilson Javier, of Salem, New Hampshire, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Javier was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighborhood residents say they were shocked, disturbed, and frightened to learn of the shooting.

“I feel really bad for the family,” Rosemary Wise said. “It’s very disturbing. It shouldn’t happen.”

Sandra Shalhoub says the neighborhood is in desperate need of an increased police presence.

“They need more reinforcements. They need more patrols, I mean really more patrols,” she said.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Lawrence police with an investigation.

