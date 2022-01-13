SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 25-year-old Attleboro man who died in a crash in Seekonk on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 372 Central Avenue around 4 a.m. found a Nissan Altima and a Honda Accord that had collided, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Nissan, 25-year-old Shawn Nguon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

