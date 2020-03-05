Authorities identify victim of fatal drowning in Ayer pond

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who drowned after a snowmobile apparently crashed through the ice of an Ayer pond.

Ayer police officers investigating a report that Thomas Cormier, 49, had been missing for more than a week determined that his last location was in the area of Grove Pond, where he was believed to have been operating a snowmobile out on the ice, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Investigators allegedly found a snowmobile track entering onto Grove Pond, with no signs of exit tracks.

The incident was investigated by The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, Ayer Police Department, Ayer Fire Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Webster Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

