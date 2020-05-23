Authorities identify victim of fatal Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting on Thursday night in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Centre Street just before 10 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to area hospitals where Dashawn Davis, 24, of Jamaica Plain was later pronounced dead, according to police. The second man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Clifford Jones, 43, of Randolph was spotted at the scene and was arrested after fleeing on foot, police said. He is facing weapons charges and a count of resisting arrest.

Tyron Blair-Battiste, 37, of Jamaica Plain was arrested for allegedly attempting to trip an officer in pursuit of the suspect, police said. He is being charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Rushon Hemingway, 23, of Springfield was arrested after police say he was seen walking away from the scene while attempting to conceal a handgun. He was taken into custody after officers were able to seize a loaded handgun from him, police said.

He is being charged with unlawful possession of a gun and ammo and resisting arrest, police said.

A fourth man was taken into custody after police say he was irate in his attempt to access the crime scene, according to police.

Uhmari Bufford, 25, of Jamaica Plain is being charged with interfering with a police officer and disturbing the peace.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)