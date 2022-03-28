LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Lawrence over the weekend.

Officers responding to the Bank of America on Essex Street early Sunday morning found a 32-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Jose Delacruz, was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

