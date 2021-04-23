Authorities identify victim of fatal motorcycle accident in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a box truck in Hingham Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the crash at the intersection of Main and Middle streets around 12:45 p.m. transported 42-year-old Casey Morrissette of Rumford, Maine to South Shore Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

