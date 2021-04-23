Authorities identify victim of fatal motorcycle accident in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a box truck in Hingham Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the crash at the intersection of Main and Middle streets around 12:45 p.m. transported 42-year-old Casey Morrissette of Rumford, Maine to South Shore Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Massachusetts State Police, Hingham Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash pic.twitter.com/t6M2ILtkam — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) April 23, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)