NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a box truck in Newton on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the head-on crash on the ramp from Route 128 to Route 90 in Newton around 3:45 p.m. and found 46-year-old Ben Vinson, of Billerica, suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

Vinson is said to have died shortly after the crash.

A preliminary investigation reportedly indicates that Vinson was driving his motorcycle on the ramp from Route 90 to Route 128 northbound and the box truck was traveling on the ramp from Route 128 northbound to Route 90.

As the vehicles were approaching each other from opposite directions, police said Vinson lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the median and struck the truck head-on.

The driver of the box truck, a 54-year-old man from Framingham, was not hurt.

The off-ramps in both directions were closed as crews worked to clear the area and investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

