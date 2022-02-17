METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Methuen on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Kimball Road just before 5:30 a.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara.

The victim, Ewdy Lopez, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Blodgett and McNamara said.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Methuen police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)