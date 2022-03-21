NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in New Bedford on Monday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting outside of 117 Hillman St. just after 6 p.m. found a man on a porch suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Eric Jose Carlos, of New Bedford, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m., the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

