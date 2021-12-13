SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old man who was found beaten to death in Saugus over the weekend.

Michael Norton was found dead at his home inside an apartment complex at 44 Collins Ave. on Saturday by family members who called police, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A person of interest in Norton’s death has since been taken into custody, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly refused to stop for police and led officers on a chase before nearly crashing into a house.

Video from SKY7 HD showed tire tracks on the front lawn of a home in the area.

“Crazy. You know, stuff like this doesn’t happen. Rumor is it’s something to do with the murder on Route 1 over at the apartment building,” a neighborhood resident said of the chase.

Sources added that the incident was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available..

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Saugus police with the investigation.

