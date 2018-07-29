Authorities have identified the victims of a crash in Cotuit that left two people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries.

Cotuit firefighters responding to the area of 4782 Falmouth Road around 12:10 a.m. Saturday found two passengers ejected from their burning vehicle and one trapped inside a large SUV in a head-on collision, officials say.

The driver of the SUV was freed from the wreck using the “Jaws of Life” and transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital where he later died. Barnstable police identified the victim Sunday as Kevin P. Quinn, 32, of Mashpee.

The second vehicle was reportedly torn in half by the collision and caught fire.

The driver, Mickey A. Rivera, 22, of Fall River, was pronounced dead on the scene while the passenger, Jocelyn Goyette, 24, of New Bedford, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and later transferred to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Goyette remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quinn. The 32-year-old was returning home from visiting his wife and newborn daughter at Cape Cod Hospital at the time of the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

Quinn, according to the GoFundMe, was a veteran who served two deployments in Afghanistan.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)