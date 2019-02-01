Authorities identify victims of fatal NH carbon monoxide incident

LYMAN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the two people who died in a fatal carbon monoxide incident in Lyman, New Hampshire last week.

John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63, were found dead in their 29 Wilderness Acres Road home on Tuesday, according to State Fire Marshal Paul K. Parisi. The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Although the cause of the carbon monoxide release is still under investigation, officials determined there were no working carbon monoxide alarms in the home.

