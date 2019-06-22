Authorities identify woman found shot to death in North Attleboro parking lot

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 37-year-old Rhode Island woman who was found shot to death in a parking lot in North Attleboro on Saturday as they continue to search for a suspect.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 about 6 p.m. found Brandi Berg, of Riverside, unresponsive inside a vehicle and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Berg was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by state troopers assigned to Quinn’s Office and North Attleboro police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

