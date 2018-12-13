Authorities identify woman killed in Lawrence pedestrian crash that injured pregnant daughter

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police have identified the 61-year-old woman who was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash that left her pregnant daughter hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Essex and Hampshire streets just after 6 p.m. found two pedestrians who had been hit by a car, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Maria Rodriguez was pronounced dead.

Her 35-year-old daughter, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at a Boston hospital.

Geraldine Ovalle, a nearby business owner, was driving toward her store when she noticed the streets were blocked off and learned of the fatal crash.

“It’s very tragic, especially now that we’re in this holiday season,” she said. “It’s very devastating.”

The driver of the car, identified as a 22-year-old woman from Lawrence, has not been criminally charged at this time, police said.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

