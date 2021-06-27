NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 71-year-old woman killed in a house fire in Northwood, New Hampshire, on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported blaze on First New Hampshire Turnpike around 8:30 p.m. Thursday found the building on fire and tried to locate and rescue Catherine F. McNally, who was reportedly trapped on the second floor, according to a statement issued Friday by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Northwood Fire Chief Mark Tetreault, and Northwood Police Chief Glen Drolet.

McNally was located by fire officials and pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury.

The cause and manner of the McNally’s death is being investigated by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office with the assistance of Northwood fire and police departments.

No additional information was immediately available.

