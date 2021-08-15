SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 38-year-old woman who was fatally shot by police in Saugus on Saturday, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Three officers responding to a report of a family member in distress at an Alfred Road home around 4:30 p.m. found Stephanie Gerardi brandishing a knife at them when they went inside, according to the DA’s office.

One of the officers shot Gerardi three times and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave, according to Saugus police.

Marcela Gerardi said her cousin, a mother of two, lives at the house police responded to.

“It’s a tragic situation, it’s a tragic scene, it’s very tragic, they are great people, just pray for them,” Gerardi said. “I’m feeling sad, I’m feeling hurt, I’m feeling shocked.”

The incident remains under investigation.

