ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the 37-year-old woman whose body was pulled from Millers River in Athol, officials said.

The body recovered on Wednesday was Julia Okrusko, of Athol, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The official cause of death remains under investigation, though no foul play or criminal activity is suspected.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)