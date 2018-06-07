Authorities identify woman shot, killed in Rochester NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the 24-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Rochester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Billy Jo Ahearn, of Rochester, was shot about midnight on South Main Street following a dispute between two groups of people, according to a joint statement issued Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint.

Ahearn was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she later died.

An autopsy performed Wednesday revealed Ahearn’s cause of death with a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Rochester police Detective Geoff Moore at 603-330-7140.

