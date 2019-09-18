Authorities identify woman struck, killed by boom truck in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 67-year-old Cambridge woman who was struck and killed by a boom truck in Harvard Square on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Brattle Street near the Out of Town News building just before 7 a.m. found Sharon Hamer suffering from serious injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. announced Wednesday in a joint press release.

Hamer was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests a Waltham Lumber boom truck carrying sheetrock hit Hamer while she crossed the street without using a crosswalk, Ryan and Bard said.

The driver of the boom truck remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)