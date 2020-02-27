Authorities identify woman who died following Reading apartment fire

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was found unconscious in a burning apartment in Reading earlier this week has died, authorities announced Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 1 High St. around 3:30 a.m. on Monday found flames shooting from the windows of a third-floor apartment in the rear of the building.

Crews rushed into the building and found one victim by the door and a second further inside, according to Reading Fire Chief Gregory Burns.

Christina Gordon, 38, of Reading, died at the hospital on Wednesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

The second victim, a 67-year-old man, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The remaining residents inside the 12-unit building were evacuated as firefighters extinguished the four-alarm blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Reading police and fire with an investigation.

