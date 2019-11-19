SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired woman fell unconscious behind the wheel of a stolen car and crashed into a utility pole during a police pursuit in New Hampshire late Monday night, police said.

Officers who identified a stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Am traveling northbound on Route 28 around 10:30 p.m. attempted to stop the vehicle in Salem but the operator, later identified as 54-year-old Cindy Case, refused to pull over and continued driving at about 30 mph, according to Salem police.

The Chester woman allegedly crossed the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane of travel several times before slowing down to 20 mph and crashing into a utility pole in Derry.

First responders removed Case, who had fallen unconscious, from the car and treated her at the scene, police said.

Case is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, driving under the influence, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and driving after revocation/suspension.

