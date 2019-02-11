Authorities in Brockton searching for person who tortured chicken with safety pins, sewing needles

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are turning to the public for help tracking down the person or people responsible for torturing a chicken with safety pins and sewing needles.

The bird was found on Belair Street near Crickett Road and Rainbow Circle on Feb. 3 with red, white, and black pieces of material attached to its body, according to the City of Brockton Animal Control Department.

“These pins and needles were inserted under the skin, into muscle and tissue over the entire body,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The chicken was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment. It is said to be resting comfortably.

Anyone with information on the incident or with knowledge of poultry or livestock being kept in the area is asked to contact Brockton Animal Control or Brockton police.

