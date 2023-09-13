LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn have issued a shelter-in-place order for part of the city as officers search for an individual wanted in connection with a shooting.

The Lynn Police Department said an active investigation was underway in the area of Commercial Street around noontime on Wednesday, after shots were fired near Neptune Boulevard.

Authorities said they were also searching for a suspect, who was believed to have fled the scene on foot, prompting Lynn PD to ask residents on Commercial Street, South Street and Market Square to shelter in place and “secure their homes”

Minutes after issuing the announcement around 12:30 p.m., the department expanded the affected area to include Lynn Commons and all abutting streets.

Lynn PD also shared two images of the alleged suspect on their Facebook page. Police ask that anyone with any information on the shooting or the individual contact the department at 781-595-2000.

The shelter-in-place order came after police were initially called to the area of Neptune Boulevard and Astor Street after receiving a call of shots being fired there just before noontime

SKY7-HD spotted nearly a dozen police cruisers closing off the roadway, where several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

As a result of the shooting, several nearby schools were placed on lockdown while police responded, including Lynn Vocational Technical Institute.

Authorities did not say whether there were any victims as they continue to investigate.

