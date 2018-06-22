Authorities in New Hampshire searching for man accused of shooting wife to death

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a Berlin man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, officials said.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 52-year-old Denis Bisson, who police believe shot and killed 42-year-old Angie Bisson, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

Bisson’s wife was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning at the couple’s home.

Bisson could be armed and is considered dangerous, officials said. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Bisson may be driving a silver 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a New Hampshire vanity plate “ALL-GD.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

An investigation is underway.

