Authorities in NH searching for missing 17-year-old girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in Nashua, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Juvenile Damia Green was last seen in the area of Concord Street when she left her residence on foot, police said.

Green is described a 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

