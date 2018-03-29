Authorities in NY searching for prisoner who escaped ICE custody at JFK Airport

New York, NY (WHDH) — Authorities in New York are searching for a prisoner who escaped ICE custody at JFK International Airport on Tuesday while awaiting deportation.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke escaped from immigration officials.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, says Mbacke was in custody of ICE agents in Terminal 4 at the airport when he got away.

Reports say he was going through an X-ray scanner and his handcuffs were removed.

Officials said Mbacke’s escape does not pose a threat to the airport. Anyone who sees Mbacke is urged to not approach him and call police immediately.

